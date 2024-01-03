ACE FREHLEY - "I'm Planning A KISS Movie About My Life... My Life Is Like A Fairytale"; Video

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, will release his new studio album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23 via MNRK Music Group. Ace and co-producer Steve Brown stopped by Morristown, NJ radio station 105.5 WDHA to speak with Host/Program Director Terrie Carr about the new record and more. Watch below.

During the chat, Frehley reveals that his next release, following 10,000 Volts, will be Origins Vol.3, the third in his cover songs collections.

Says Ace: "We can get some great guest stars and pick some really great songs I haven't done. Because remember, in the late '60s and early '70s, there was so many great songs, you know. Lita Ford called me up the other day, she wants to be involved again. I've gotta give Slash a call. That's all I can say at the moment… Origins Vol. 3 is gonna be the next release."

Ace was then asked if he'll have any involvement in casting for an upcoming KISS biopic, focusing on the band's first four years, to which he responds, "The only thing I'm planning is a KISS movie about my life, because I think my life is the most interesting of the four original members. No offence to any of the other guys, but you know, my life is like a fairytale."

Produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter), the 11-track 10,000 Volts sees Ace perform electrifying, hard-hitting, riff-heavy rock'n' roll.

Pre-order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"10,000 Volts" video: