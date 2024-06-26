ACE FREHLEY Live At Orlando's Hard Rock Live; 4K Video Of Full Set Uploaded

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, performed at at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida on June 21, and YouTube user Shane Cordwainer has uploaded 4K video of the entire set. Check it out below.

Ace and his band performed the following setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Shock Me" (KISS song)

"Shout It Out Loud" (KISS song)

"Cherry Medicine"

"Rock Soldiers" (Frehley’s Comet song)

"Love Gun" (KISS song)

"10,000 Volts"

"Parasite" (KISS song)

"New York Groove" (Russ Ballard cover)

"Rip It Out"

"Detroit Rock City" (KISS song)

"Love Her All I Can" (KISS song)

"Cold Gin" (KISS song)

"Strange Ways" (KISS song)

"Deuce" (KISS song)

Encore:

"Rock And Roll All Nite" (KISS song)

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com.

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

July

20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre

21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater