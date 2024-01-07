ACE FREHLEY - New 2024 Tour Dates Announced

New Ace Frehley tour dates in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Illinois, and more have been announced for 2024. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below. Ace's routing is as follows:

January

25 - Frankfort, KY - Grand Theatre

26 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

27 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

March

2-6 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

Grammy-nominated Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and guitar legend, Ace Frehley, will release his new studio album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23. Produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter), the 11-track 10,000 Volts sees Ace perform electrifying, hard-hitting, riff-heavy rock'n' roll.

The first single and title track was written and produced by Ace and Steve Brown, the track kicks off with a surging riff, and Ace's swaggering delivery takes hold and never lets go. It culminates on the chantable chorus, “She hit me like 10,000 volts, when I saw her face,” giving way to a fret-burning guitar solo. Stream/get the single here.

The accompanying visual for the single was directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging and shows Ace and his band performing the powerful, riff-heavy track live. Watch below.

Pre-order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"10,000 Volts" video:

Rock ‘n’ roll and heavy metal simply wouldn’t sound, look, or feel the same without Ace Frehley. Among hundreds of accolades, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted him in 2014 as a co-founder and the original lead guitarist of KISS. Guitar World named him in the Top 15 of its “100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time” and plugged the lead from “Shock Me” on the “50 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.” Magnifying the imprint of his catalog as a solo artist, Foo Fighters cut a fan favorite cover of “Ozone,” and he even jammed out “New York Groove” alongside The Roots on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The late Dimebag Darrell of Pantera proudly sported a tattoo of Frehley on his chest, while Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine celebrated him on X/Twitter as “My first guitar hero.”

10,000 Volts upholds an incredible legacy for Frehley, spanning 50-plus years in the limelight. Back in 1978, he delivered his solo debut, Ace Frehley. It reached platinum status and exploded as “the highest-selling of the four KISS solo albums in the Soundscan era.” In 1987, he dropped Frehley’s Comet. Following Anomaly in 2009, he went on to make history once again. His 2014 Space Invader LP captured #9 on the Billboard 200 and emerged as “The only solo album by a past or current KISS member to reach the Top 10 on the chart.” 2016’s Origins Vol. 1, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart. He notably maintained his momentum with Spaceman [2018].

(Photo - Jayme Thornton)