ACE FREHLEY On Parting Ways With KISS - "Both Times I Left On My Own Accord, And They Would Perpetuate The Myth That They Fired Me" (Video)

Guesting on Guitar Tales With Dave Cohen, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley discussed his latest solo album, 10,000 Volts, touring, starting out, and looked back on his history with KISS.

Frehley: "I had really big resentments against Paul (Stanley) and Gene (Simmons)when I quit the band the first time, and even the second time. They used to say I got fired, which is complete bullshit. Both times I left on my own accord, and they would perpetuate the myth that they fired me, which is complete bullshit."

"There was always a jealousy there. The fact that my solo album (released in 1978), with 'New York Groove', was the most successful out of the four. I used to get the hottest girls. I didn't go after movie stars, though, 'cause that just complicates things. 'Cause you're a celebrity, you've got another celebrity there and it's twice as complicated. So I don't understand why Gene went out with Cher, Diana Ross. It just became harder, if you wanna go do anything. But Gene doesn't party. So, he's pretty much in the hotel. And he doesn't like going out on vacations, he told me. He hasn't been on a vacation in 15-plus years. But everybody's different."

Frehley headlined the 80’s Rock Invasion at Kewadin Casino in St. Ignace, MI on July 20. Jordan's Rock Vault has uploaded 4K video of the full show, filmed from the pit. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Shock Me"

"Deuce"

"10,000 Volts"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Rocket Ride"

"Hotter Than Hell" Interlude

"God of Thunder" Intro/"New York Groove"

"Rip It Out"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Love Her All I Can" Interlude

"Cold Gin"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

Find Frehley's tour itinerary here.