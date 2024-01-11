ACE FREHLEY On Upcoming 10,000 Volts Album - "It's The Same Guitar Playing Style As On The First KISS Album"

Grammy-nominated Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and guitar legend, Ace Frehley, will release his new studio album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23. Produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter), the 11-track 10,000 Volts sees Ace perform electrifying, hard-hitting, riff-heavy rock'n' roll.

Sonic Perspectives correspondent Robert Cavuoto spoke to Ace about creating 10,000 Volts with Steve, who helped bring this album to life. Ace shares how he has six portable recorders filled with new song ideas with has no interest in slowing down or retiring! He enjoys writing songs with positive energy and, after 17 years of sobriety, is no longer interested in writing lyrics with drug or alcohol references.

He admits he had his fair share of doubts about maintaining his creativity while getting sober but quickly realized sobriety made him even more creative. As much as Ace loves creating music, don't count on him ever releasing an entire album of instrumental guitar music, as he feels his fans might not be interested in songs where he is not singing.

The first single and title track was written and produced by Ace and Steve Brown, the track kicks off with a surging riff, and Ace's swaggering delivery takes hold and never lets go. It culminates on the chantable chorus, “She hit me like 10,000 volts, when I saw her face,” giving way to a fret-burning guitar solo. Stream/get the single here.

The accompanying visual for the single was directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging and shows Ace and his band performing the powerful, riff-heavy track live. Watch below.

Pre-order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

Ace Frehley tour dates in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Illinois, and more were recently announced for 2024. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

January

25 - Frankfort, KY - Grand Theatre

26 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

27 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

March

2-6 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

(Photo - Jayme Thornton)