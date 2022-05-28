ACE FREHLEY Performs "2000 Man" Acoustic At Creatures Fest 2022 (Video)

Creatures Fest 2022 is taking place take this Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 - 29) in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Appearing at the event are original KISS drummer Peter Criss, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent, and Bruce Kulick.

On May 27th, Frehley made a surprise appearance during the poolside acoustic show and performed "2000 Man" (The Rolling Stones) nacked by Trixter's Steve Brown and Sisters Dolls Brennan Mileto. Check out the video below.

KISS recorded their own version of "2000 Man" for their Dynasty album, released in 1979.

Complete event details, including ticket info, can be found at creaturesfest.com.

Fan-filmed video of original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's sold out May 15th solo concert at Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, New York can be seen below.

The 28-minute clip features the following songs:

"Rip It Out"

"Rocket Ride"

"Love Theme From KISS"

"Hard Times"

"Shock Me"

"Guitar Solo"

Ace Frehley's band consists of guitarists Jeremy Asbrock and Ryan Cook, bassist Zach Throne, and drummer Matt Starr.

Catch Ace Frehley live at the following shows:

June

9 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

10 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

11 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square