ACE FREHLEY Performs KISS Classics And Cover Songs In Boston; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Currently on the road supporting shock rock legend Alice Cooper, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley performed at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts on September 21st. Fan-filmed vodeo of his set is available below.

Frehley's backing band features Ryan Cook (guitar), Jeremy Asbock (guitar), Philip Shouse (bass) and Matt Starr (drums).

The KISS-heavy setlist was as follows:

"Rocket Ride"

"Parasite"

"Strutter"

"She"

"Manic Depression" (Jimi Hendrix)

"Never In My Life" (Mountain)

"Good Times Bad Times" (Led Zeppelin)

"Love Gun"

"New York Groove" (Russ Ballard)

"Shock Me"

"Cold Gin / Black Diamond"

"Deuce"