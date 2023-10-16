ACE FREHLEY Performs KISS Classics At Kiss Cancer Goodbye Fundraiser; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Kiss Cancer Goodbye is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The first year of the event was 2022, and it was held in Nashville, TN at SIR Studios. This special occassion exceeded all expectations with over $40,000 donated to the American Cancer Society.

This year, Kiss Cancer Goodbye was relocated to Sarasota, FL at Harvest House, on the weekend of October 13th - 14th, 2023. Original KISS guitarist was at the event both days, and was a special guest joining several bands for parts of their performances.