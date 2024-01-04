ACE FREHLEY Recalls Touring With KISS Support Acts RUSH, BLACK SABBATH, CHEAP TRICK - "Alex Lifeson Used To Dress Up With A Bag Over His Head And We'd Just Entertain Each Other, And Get Loaded... It Was Hysterical"

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, will release his new studio album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23 via MNRK Music Group.

During Frehley's recent interview with Ultimate Guitar, in which he discussed the use of make-up designs and KISS' other guitarists, as well as his forthcoming 10,000 Volts, Ace was also up for chatting about a few of KISS' top bill mates of the '70s... Rush, Black Sabbath, and Cheap Trick.

Says Ace: "Well, #1, I loved Rush. #2, I'm really good friends with all the guys. I'm heartbroken that Neil Peart passed away - because we were good friends. But after the show, I would say eight out of ten evenings, those three guys would come to my room or Peter's room… or we had a hospitality suite in the hotel - and we'd all drink beer and smoke pot. Alex [Lifeson] used to dress up with a bag over his head and we'd just entertain each other - and get loaded. A lot of times, I'd just be rolling around on the floor - it was hysterical.

"Peter Criss used to do this imitation of this crazy, drugged-out doctor - called Dr. Rosenbloom. And he'd put glasses on and he'd mess up his hair. It was like we'd take turns getting up on this little podium that we had set up in the room - that's how we entertained ourselves and got through the tour… if we weren't hanging out with chicks. Once chicks came in, that broke up the party a little sooner than we anticipated!"

Find out what Ace had to say about touring with Black Sabbath and Cheap Trick, at Ultimate Guitar.

Produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter), the 11-track 10,000 Volts sees Ace perform electrifying, hard-hitting, riff-heavy rock'n' roll.

Pre-order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"10,000 Volts" video: