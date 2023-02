ACE FREHLEY Rocks The Canyon Club In California; Fan-Filmed Video

On February 25th, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley played a solo show at The Canyon Club in Montclair, California. Fan-filmed video, courtesy of knucklebutt2, can be enjoyed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Parasite"

"Snowblind"

"Speedin' Back To My Baby"

"Rock Soldiers"

"Rip It Out"

"Insane"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Rocket Ride"

"Getaway"

"New York Groove"

"Shock Me"

"Guitar Solo"

"Strange Ways"

"Cold Gin"

"Deuce"