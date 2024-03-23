ACE FREHLEY Runs Down Five Essential KISS Classics With PROFESSOR OF ROCK (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, stating:

"Coming up, we’re going back to one of our newest shows on Professor Of Rock. One that has us digging deep into the catalog of the world’s greatest party band, KISS! For this episode we’re featuring five essential KISS tracks that together tell their story… including songs about concert car crashes and Rock versus Disco. But I’m not telling these stories alone. Today, I’m turning center stage over to this famous foursome’s iconic guitarist, Ace Frehley. And not only is he giving us the inside scoop on these classic songs, but is also telling us which ones he loves and which ones he hates. It’s going to be a lot of fun. So get ready, it’s time to learn from the band who taught us all how to rock…"

Ace Frehley's new album, 10,000 Volts, was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

March

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

May

31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

July

20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre

21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater