ACE FREHLEY Runs Down Five Essential KISS Classics With PROFESSOR OF ROCK (Video)
March 23, 2024, an hour ago
Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, stating:
"Coming up, we’re going back to one of our newest shows on Professor Of Rock. One that has us digging deep into the catalog of the world’s greatest party band, KISS! For this episode we’re featuring five essential KISS tracks that together tell their story… including songs about concert car crashes and Rock versus Disco. But I’m not telling these stories alone. Today, I’m turning center stage over to this famous foursome’s iconic guitarist, Ace Frehley. And not only is he giving us the inside scoop on these classic songs, but is also telling us which ones he loves and which ones he hates. It’s going to be a lot of fun. So get ready, it’s time to learn from the band who taught us all how to rock…"
Ace Frehley's new album, 10,000 Volts, was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.
10,000 Volts tracklisting:
"10,000 Volts"
"Walkin’ On The Moon"
"Cosmic Heart"
"Cherry Medicine"
"Back Into My Arms Again"
"Fightin’ For Life"
"Blinded"
"Constantly Cute"
"Life Of A Stranger"
"Up In The Sky"
"Stratosphere"
"Cherry Medicine" video:
"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:
"10,000 Volts" video:
Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.
Dates:
March
28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre
30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
April
12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre
13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center
May
31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier
June
28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center
29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre
July
20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino
August
10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre
21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre
September
6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater