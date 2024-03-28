ACE FREHLEY's Childhood Friend PEPPY CASTRO On Being Removed From 10,000 Volts Project Following Negative Remarks From Producer STEVE BROWN - "Ace Could Pick His Nose And This Record Would Sell"; Video
March 28, 2024, 50 minutes ago
Ace Frehley's new album, 10,000 Volts, was produced and co-written by Ace and Trixter's Steve Brown.
In a new episode of "Artists On Record Starring ADIKA", the guest is Peppy Castro of 60’s band The Blues Magoos, who shares a long-standing friendship Frehley. Initially, Peppy collaborated with Ace on 10,000 Volts, however, due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Brown took over the production, and as a result, Peppy was no longer part of the project.
In the video below, Castro breaks his silence, expressing his thoughts and feelings about Brown's comments for the first time.
The uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks on 10,000 Volts showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.
10,000 Volts tracklisting:
"10,000 Volts"
"Walkin’ On The Moon"
"Cosmic Heart"
"Cherry Medicine"
"Back Into My Arms Again"
"Fightin’ For Life"
"Blinded"
"Constantly Cute"
"Life Of A Stranger"
"Up In The Sky"
"Stratosphere"
"Cherry Medicine" video:
"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:
"10,000 Volts" video:
Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.
Dates:
March
28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre
30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
April
12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre
13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center
May
31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier
June
28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center
29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre
July
20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino
August
10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre
21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre
September
6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater