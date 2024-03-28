ACE FREHLEY's Childhood Friend PEPPY CASTRO On Being Removed From 10,000 Volts Project Following Negative Remarks From Producer STEVE BROWN - "Ace Could Pick His Nose And This Record Would Sell"; Video

Ace Frehley's new album, 10,000 Volts, was produced and co-written by Ace and Trixter's Steve Brown.

In a new episode of "Artists On Record Starring ADIKA", the guest is Peppy Castro of 60’s band The Blues Magoos, who shares a long-standing friendship Frehley. Initially, Peppy collaborated with Ace on 10,000 Volts, however, due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Brown took over the production, and as a result, Peppy was no longer part of the project.

In the video below, Castro breaks his silence, expressing his thoughts and feelings about Brown's comments for the first time.

The uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks on 10,000 Volts showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

March

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

May

31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

July

20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre

21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater