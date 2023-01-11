ACE FREHLEY's Former Connecticut Residence Available To Rent On Airbnb

January 11, 2023, 45 minutes ago

news hard rock ace frehley kiss

Live like a rock star! Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's former residence in Wilton, Connecticut, is available to rent on Airbnb.

Hosted by Evan & Maria, the listing for the rental states: Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS. Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6400 sf 4 bedroom home. Situated across from a 70 acre private farm w/ accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass & light. Come record in the restored studio, if you'd like."

For further details and photos, and to book your stay at Ace's former pad, head here.



