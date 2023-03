ACE FREHLEY's The 21st Century Singles Collection Unboxed; Video

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's The 21st Century Singles Collection 7" vinyl box set is available via MNRK Heavy. Check out an unboxing video below, and order your set here.

The set includes the 7" 45RPM vinyl singles listed below, housed in a flip-top storage box.

Tracklisting:

Disc One - Canary Yellow Vinyl

A Side) "Outer Space"

B Side) "Fox On The Run"

Disc Two - Tangerine Vinyl

A Side) "Gimme A Feelin'" (Radio Mix)

B Side) "Reckless" Remix

Disc Three - Baby Blue Vinyl

A Side) "White Room"

B Side) "Fire And Water"

Disc Four - Blue Jay Vinyl

A Side) "Parasite"

B Side) "Cold Gin"

Disc Five - Grey Vinyl

A Side) "Bronx Boy"

B Side) "Rockin' With The Boys"

Disc Six - Orchid Vinyl

A Side) "I Wanna Go Back"

B Side) "Mission From Mars"

Disc Seven - Ultra Clear

A Side) "Space Truckin'" (Radio Edit)

B Side) "I'm Down"