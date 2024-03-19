ACE FREHLEY Says ANTON FIG Almost Replaced PETER CRISS In KISS – “Within 24 Hours, PAUL And GENE Changed Their Minds”

Ace Frehley says drummer Anton Fig almost replaced Peter Criss in KISS back in the day in an upcoming feature with BraveWords’ Martin Popoff. Fig played on Frehley’s 1978 solo album and was responsible for the drumming on KISS’ Dynasty and Unmasked albums, although he was uncredited.

“I suggested we hire Anton as a drummer,” explains Ace. “And Paul and Gene… I actually talked them into it. They agreed to have Anton be the new drummer (laughs). And this was in the studio, like in the afternoon. And I ran over to Anton’s house and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe this, but you’re the new drummer in KISS.’ So he couldn’t believe it, you know, right? Here we are, one of the biggest groups in the world—he’s the new drummer. And within 24 hours, Paul and Gene changed their minds, like they do all the time.”

Asked why they felt thy needed a new drummer in the first place, Ace says, “Peter was a good drummer, but unfortunately, he had that bad car accident. And after that, he had a problem with medication. He’s really never been the same after this car accident he had in California. It disrupted his life and he was having troubles, you know, just within his own self. And he brought that to the band. And eventually… I mean, I really didn’t want to fire him. Paul and Gene took me into the bathroom one day and Gene said, ‘Listen, me and Paul are 100% sure we want to get another drummer.’ So there again, I was out-voted. And I said, ‘Well, let’s put him in rehab and you know, hopefully he can get his act together.’ He was one of the four founding members. And unfortunately Paul and Gene didn’t see it that way.”

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame-inductee and original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has released the new video below, stating: "So many people message me telling me they 'dressed up like me' once for Halloween. I asked fans to submit photos so I could put them into this montage. Love my fans so much!"

Ace recently topped both the Hard Music and Rock Album charts with his new album, 10,000 Volts, which was released on February 23 via MNRK Heavy.

10,000 Volts was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

March

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center