ACE FREHLEY Shares Recap Video From Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame-inductee and guitar legend, Ace Frehley, has shared the recap video below, stating, "This Monsters of Rock Cruise has been incredible. The fans, the food, the music. Let’s do it again soon!" 🤘🔥⚡️🎸

Ace has topped both the Hard Music and Rock Album charts with his new album, 10,000 Volts. Additionally, the album comes in at #2 on the Independent Chart, #3 on the Internet Albums Charts, and #4 on the Vinyl, Album Sales, and Current Album Sales Charts. The album has also charted internationally, debuting at #1 on the Sweden physical album chart, #13 in Switzerland, #13 on the UK Independent Album Breakers Chart, and #21 on the German album chart, with more to come.

10,000 Volts was released on February 23 via MNRK Heavy, and has sold more in the first week of release than his last studio album, 2018's Spaceman. 10,000 Volts was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album.

There were 20 vinyl variants available for this project, in addition to the CD and digital versions. Due to overwhelming demand from Ace's fans stateside, European vinyl variants are also now available in the American market. The variants feature unique and visually stunning vinyl colors, including "Metal Gym Locker Splatter," "Dragons Den," and "Orange Tabby." This move directly responds to Ace's audience's requests, showcasing MNRK's commitment to delivering what fans truly desire.

10,000 Volts upholds an incredible legacy for Frehley, spanning 50-plus years in the limelight. Back in 1978, he delivered his solo debut, Ace Frehley. It reached platinum status and exploded as “the highest-selling of the four Kiss solo albums in the Soundscan era.” In 1987, he dropped Frehley’s Comet. Following Anomaly in 2009, he went on to make history once again. His 2014 Space Invader LP captured #9 on the Billboard 200 and emerged as “The only solo album by a past or current Kiss member to reach the Top 10 on the chart.” 2016’s Origins Vol. 1, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart. He notably maintained his momentum with Spaceman [2018].

Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

March

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

(Photo - Jayme Thornton)