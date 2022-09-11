ACEY SLADE And Catfight Launch MISFITS Coffee

Catfight Coffee, which is co-owned by guitarist Acey Slade (Murderdolls, Misfits), introduces their Misfits blend.

"I've worked for a long time on this project," says Acey. "Over a year of hammering out details, and working on the artwork / layout / visuals... and the coffee - tons of samples vetted by the client. But now... it is live and it's amazing!"

"Whoooaaa - what's better than getting our Misfits coffee? Getting our Misfits coffee with this 100% original designed and approved tee shirt and measuring spoon / clip, branded with the fiend. There will only be 138 of this bundle available.

Our latest collaboration is Misfits 'Crimson Roast' coffee. We took a 100% Arabica blend of Latin American beans and infused them subtly with the flavors of Red Velvet.

Red Velvet is always a dramatic taste that never fails to seduce the taste buds. We feel we captured that in a coffee. Our Misfits Crimson Roast Coffee has a unique texture, rich buttery flavor, hints of vanilla, and sweet cocoa cream."

Order yours now at this location.