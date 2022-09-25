ACEY SLADE And Catfight Launch The Evil Dead Coffee

Catfight Coffee, which is co-owned by guitarist Acey Slade (Murderdolls, Misfits), introduces The Evil Dead blend.

Catfight coffee is going into fall with a vengeance with the release of their official Evil Dead Tennessee Pecan Whiskey coffee. "The original Evil Dead movie takes place in Tennessee and we pay homage to those southern roots. We delicately infuse a Latin American blend of 100% Arabica Coffee with nuances of Tennessee Whiskey and Pecans. The Aroma could wake the Deadites, the taste is smooth and groovy!"

The Evil Dead coffee is available as a bundle with a tee-shirt or stand alone bag.

"How can we honor a franchise we are licensing best and also give our customers something new? For our Evil Dead coffee, we went to the home of the film, Tennessee. Tennessee is known for a lot of things, Whiskey and Pecan top that list. We took time trying different ratios and roast levels until we arrived at a coffee we know was not just good, not just amazing... but 'Groovy' as Ash would say.

But it all starts with the beans. The beans have to be great because no amount of infusion will mask the taste of low-quality bad beans. In this case, it’s a Latin American blend of Arabica coffee beans.

Most people swallow their coffee, our coffee swallows your soul!"

Tasting Notes; Dark Chocolate, Nutty, Whiskey. Smooth and Groovy!