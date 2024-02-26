ACT OF DENIAL Featuring SOILWORK, TESTAMENT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Members Release Official Lyric Video "Unbury The Hatchet"

International melodic death metal project Act Of Denial recently released a new mesmerizing tune, "Unbury The Hatchet". They have now released an official lyric video for the track, which can be viewed below.

Guitarist Luger comments: ""We are extremely happy that we have a new song out after almost 3 years together with a new lyric video. Once again video is done by our buddy Wanderley Perna, who did also our first lyric video for 'Your Dark Desires' from debut album and he did amazing job as always. Thx bro!!

We are also satisfied that we are recording again since it is very difficult for us at this point. People we are working with, are very busy already with their own bands and it is hard to find any time for some side projects. First album was made during Covid time when everyone was stuck at home, so they had time, now is completely different situation but somehow we're still managing.

Also, thanks every AOD fans and supporters for making this happen. What everyone is wondering and asking us lately, will there be a new album from AOD soon? Unfortunately I can't confirm anything about that topic, as already said, some of the guys already started their tours or they will start it soon, but I can give a hint about a new song that is in the works with some cool guests, and not only 1 but a few, but we will leave that aside for now.

We will be updating all on our socials when time comes. Stay tuned,healthy and beautiful. As always, rock on!"

"Unbury The Hatchet" line-up:

Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim) - lead guitar, programming

Luger (Koziak, Benighted-Cro) - rhythm guitar

Bjorn Speed Strid (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra) - vocals, backing vocals

Steve Di Giorgio (Testament) - fretless bass

Eugene Ryabchenko (Fleshgod Apocalypse) - drums

John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra) - keyboards