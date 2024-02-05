ACT OF DENIAL Featuring SOILWORK, TESTAMENT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Members Release "Unbury The Hatchet" Single

International melodic death metal project Act Of Denial is back with a new mesmerizing tune, "Unbury The Hatchet". The song brings you back to early 2000 with some old school Gothenburg vibes, and features Eugene Ryabchenko of Fleshgod Apocalypse on drums.

"Unbury The Hatchet" is available only via Bandcamp and can be streamed via the player below.

Unbury The Hatchet by Act Of Denial

Luger: "Act Of Denial is not a band; it is a project, and to continue this project we will need your support. We are doing everything again from the scratch and there is thug world out there with all the expenses, not to mention lack of time. Supporting this project, we will provide best music we can doing what we love and that is melodic death metal from old days.

As far from our side we can do this forever. We will have some new and some old guests and new names on our new songs all top G's from metal and rock world.

We considered doing crowdfunding campaign, but living in our country (Croatia) we have restrictions using GoFundMe, Indiegogo or Kickstarter. If you have any idea how to pull this off, let us know or know some reliable platform lets make this happen. Don't hesitate to leave us a comment about anything we will listen all.

Stay tuned, stay healthy and beautiful."

"Unbury The Hatchet" line-up:

Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim) - lead guitar, programming

Luger (Koziak, Benighted-Cro) - rhythm guitar

Bjorn Speed Strid (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra) - vocals, backing vocals

Steve Di Giorgio (Testament) - fretless bass

Eugene Ryabchenko (Fleshgod Apocalypse) - drums

John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra) - keyboards