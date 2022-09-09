AD INFINITUM – Debut Album Chapter I – Monarchy And Chapter I Revisited To Be Reissued On Double Vinyl

Modern symphonic metal outfit Ad Infinitum will pay homage to their beginnings by releasing their spellbinding debut album, Chapter I - Monarchy (2020), on 2LP gatefold black vinyl for the first time! Under the banner of Echoes of Monarchy, this collection will also feature the debut's stunning acoustic versions, set to drop on October 7, 2022 via Napalm Records.

Evoking the sounds of their debut in 2020, followed by their second full-length in 2021, Ad Infinitum's success undoubtedly echoes throughout the scene, commencing their unstoppable ascent. Charging instrumentals, pounding drums, chunky riffs, mind-boggling solos and enchanting orchestrations build the band's unique soundscapes as frontwoman Melissa Bonny’s soul-stirring cleans and haunting growls put her incredible vocal range on display - dropping jaws with each line. Effortlessly blending various genres without losing their true metal origins, Ad Infinitum proves their versatility while fanning the flames of their symphonic roots with Echoes of Monarchy.

Vocalist Melissa Bonny says:

“We are thrilled to release, for the very first time, our first album Chapter I - Monarchy and its acoustic version Chapter I Revisited on vinyl. This special edition represents a very particular debut year for the band, in the middle of a global pandemic. But nonetheless the support that we received and the metal family that joined our journey despite those circumstances made this experience a heartwarming one. Thank you!”

Ad Infinitum sets the stage for your darkest nightmares with their smashing debut Chapter I - Monarchy. The album grabs your demons by the horns, boasting energetic and uncompromising symphonic metal set atop a rousing journey throughout history. Escaping the Black Death and transporting you to another era, standout track “Marching On Versailles” breaks in with smashing drums and forceful guitar riffs. Melissa Bonny’s multi- faceted vocals fill every fiber of the anthemic “Demon ” — from powerful, fragile highs to deep growls, the track will send shivers down your spine. The energetic and equally melodic soundscapes of the vigorous ballad “Fire and Ice” perfectly illustrate the heart-wrenching tones of Ad Infinitum. With Chapter I - Monarchy, Ad Infinitum puts a spell on the world and surges right into the heart of epic symphonic metal with full force.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Infected Monarchy”

“Marching On Versailles”

“Maleficent”

“See You In Hell”

“I Am The Storm”

Side B

“Fire And Ice”

“Live Before You Die”

“Revenge”

“Demons”

“Tell Me Why”

Side C

“Infected Monarchy” (Acoustic)

“Marching On Versailles” (Acoustic)

“Maleficent” (Acoustic)

“See You In Hell” (Acoustic)

“I Am The Storm” (Acoustic)

Side D

“Fire And Ice” (Acoustic)

“Live Before You Die” (Acoustic)

“Revenge” (Acoustic)

“Demons” (Acoustic)

“Tell Me Why” (Acoustic)

(Photo - Nat Enemede - Fine Art)