AD INFINITUM Joins RTN Touring, Releases Video For "Legends" Feat. CHRIGEL GLANZMANN

With the 2024 summer festival season on the horizon, RTN Touring are thrilled to announce that modern symphonic metal band, Ad Infinitum, have joined their roster of artists.

In other news, Ad Infinitum have released a video for "Legends" (featuring Chrigel Glanzmann), featured on their new album, Chapter lll - Downfall, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Chapter III - Downfall, bewitches with an innovative sound full of soaring melodic splendor juxtaposed against brooding, dark and even gothic heaviness. Exploring concepts of Ancient Egyptian history and mythology, Ad Infinitum melds a perfect balance of storytelling and technically sophisticated songwriting, spreading their wings in both areas of production and lyricism. Charging instrumentals, pounding drums, chunky, grooving riffs, mind-boggling solos and enchanting orchestrations build the band's unique world of sound as frontwoman-to-watch Melissa Bonny’s soul-stirring cleans and haunting growls put her incredible vocal range on display - dropping jaws with each line.

Produced by Ad Infinitum and Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Chapter III - Downfall showcases that this up-and-coming quartet can effortlessly turn the genre upside down, gracing it with contemporary vibes without forgoing their signature metal origins, and thrilling all metal fans as they rise to the top!

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Eternal Rains"

"Upside Down"

"Seth"

"From The Ashes"

"Somewhere Better"

"The Underworld"

"Ravenous"

"Under The Burning Skies"

"Architect Of Paradise"

"The Serpent's Downfall"

"New Dawn"

"Legends" (featuring Chrigel Glanzmann)

"Eternal Rains" video:

"From The Ashes" video:

"Seth" video:

"Somewhere Better" video:

"Upside Down" video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums