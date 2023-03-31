AD INFINITUM Release "Eternal Rains" Single And Music Video; New Album Out Now

Modern symphonic metal band, Ad Infinitum, is back to make a stand with their third record, Chapter lll - Downfall, out today via Napalm Records. Along with the album release, the four-piece presents the stunning album opener, “Eternal Rains”, as their fifth single off of the new offering. The song is represented by an impressively powerful music video that showcases Ad Infinitum as the energetic entity that they are celebrated as by their devotees.

Shimmering “Eternal Rains” proves the modern symphonic metal four-piece to be on top of their game, whirling the genre with their inimitable sound, topped by a breathtaking vocal performance by matchless rising star Melissa Bonny. This exciting ride showcases the massive talent of this uprising outfit, fanning the flames of a bright future.

Ad Infinitum on “Eternal Rains”: “After the fire, here comes the rain! Today is the day, our third album Chapter III - Downfall is out. We decided to feature one more song with a music video: ‘Eternal Rains’. ‘Eternal Rains’ is the opening track of this new record and sets the tone with a diverse palette of sounds and energies. Enjoy the new album, happy release day!”

Chapter III - Downfall, bewitches with an innovative sound full of soaring melodic splendor juxtaposed against brooding, dark and even gothic heaviness. Exploring concepts of Ancient Egyptian history and mythology, Ad Infinitum melds a perfect balance of storytelling and technically sophisticated songwriting, spreading their wings in both areas of production and lyricism. Charging instrumentals, pounding drums, chunky, grooving riffs, mind-boggling solos and enchanting orchestrations build the band's unique world of sound as frontwoman-to-watch Melissa Bonny’s soul-stirring cleans and haunting growls put her incredible vocal range on display - dropping jaws with each line.

Produced by Ad Infinitum and Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Chapter III - Downfall showcases that this up-and-coming quartet can effortlessly turn the genre upside down, gracing it with contemporary vibes without forgoing their signature metal origins, and thrilling all metal fans as they rise to the top!

Ad Infinitum add: ““For this album, we explored stories and legends of Ancient Egypt with, as star character and main inspiration, Cleopatra. We added some extra dimension and sounds to our signature Ad Infinitum sound to create an extra dimension, transporting the listener to mystical landscapes of another era. We are beyond excited to unveil this new record!“

Chapter III - Downfall is available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1 LP Gatefold CURACAO - limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Eternal Rains"

"Upside Down"

"Seth"

"From The Ashes"

"Somewhere Better"

"The Underworld"

"Ravenous"

"Under The Burning Skies"

"Architect Of Paradise"

"The Serpent's Downfall"

"New Dawn"

"Legends" (featuring Chrigel Glanzmann)

"From The Ashes" video:

"Seth" video:

"Somewhere Better" video:

"Upside Down" video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums