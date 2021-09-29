AD INFINITUM Release Music Video For New Single “Afterlife” Feat. NILS MOLIN

Symphonic metal outfit, Ad Infinitum, return with their bewitching second offering, Chapter II - Legacy, out October 29 via Napalm Records. The band have released a new single, “Afterlife”. The track, which features frontwoman Melissa Bonny performing alongside fellow vocal powerhouse Nils Molin of modern metal frontrunners Amaranthe and power metal outfit Dynazty, has premiered today with a cinematic music video.

“Afterlife” propels the band into the realms of eternity with spine-chilling cembalo insertions, shivering strings and epic guitar riffs. This is an outstanding, harmonic duet that promises instant goosebumps!

Says the band: "'Afterlife' is one of those songs that was an obvious candidate to introduce and represent the sound of our second album. We are proud to present a darker, heavier Ad Infinitum and we are thrilled to share “the stage” with one of the greatest voices in metal nowadays, mister Nils Molin.”

Nils Molin adds: ”Ad Infinitum is one of those few bands that with their second album go beyond delivering upon the great promise established by their first release and instead shatter expectations with Chapter II - Legacy! I’m hella excited to contribute with my voice and be featured on the haunting and devilishly delicate track and second single release - 'Afterlife'!”

Symphonic metal onslaught Ad Infinitum are no stranger to the scene. With their spellbinding debut album, Chapter I - Monarchy (2020), brought to life in the middle of a global pandemic, the foursome reached millions of plays on streaming platforms. Furthermore, frontwoman Melissa Bonny is consistently drawn to exciting musical collaborations, as she recently unveiled the brand new band The Dark Side Of The Moon and their bittersweet reinterpretation of Florence & The Machine's Game Of Thrones soundtrack song, "Jenny Of Oldstones". In addition, Bonny's exciting feature with Feuerschwanz on the song “Ding” (Seed-cover) has already gained over 2.6 million views on YouTube since its release. Now, she sets her focus back to her main musical force as Ad Infinitum - with Adrian Thessenvitz (guitars), Korbinian Benedict (bass) and Niklas Müller (drums) - will unveil its new opus, Chapter II - Legacy.

Chapter II - Legacy surprises with a melting pot of different influences and a contrast between super heavy riffs, sometimes even djent/metalcore-like touches and catchy hook lines and melodies, giving the band's sophomore album a modern and equally timeless touch. The lyrics have, just like on their debut album, been inspired by a historical figure: the paradoxical life and afterlife of Vlad The Impaler, also known as Dracula, inspired the themes and questions of this album.

Ad Infinitum add: “Chapter II - Legacy holds a very special place in our heart. It represents months and months of hard work of four bandmates, for a result that we are proud to call “self-produced”. For this record, we decided to work without the influence of an external producer during the songwriting process and to team up with Elias Holmlid for the beautiful and epic orchestrations and of course with Jacob Hansen who recorded [vocals], mixed, mastered and participated to the post production. A younger and heavier sound that defines Ad Infinitum like never before.”

Chapter II - Legacy once again showcases the indispensable creativity of Ad Infinitum - featuring twelve complex, marvelous tracks highlighting their sonic development and undeniable symphonic strength. Such talent can be witnessed with opener “Reinvented”, lurking with lovely piano tunes and erupting in intense riffage in the blink of an eye. Right away, the music reflects the extremely multifaceted voice of Melissa Bonny - ranging from crystal clear vocals to impressively powerful screams and menacing growls. Hailing from hell, hard-hitting “Afterlife” features the vocal power of Nils Molin (Amaranthe, Dynazty), merging in perfect harmony with Melissa’s incredibly haunting delivery. Songs like “Your Enemy” and cinematic grand finale “Lullaby” leave no scope for weakness and unveil the heaviest side of Ad Infinitum to date. This grasping hymn is far from lulling you to sleep, as the eclectically versatile sonic world of Ad Infinitum immediately induces you to listen to Chapter II - Legacy again, right from the beginning.

Chapter II - Legacy will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1 CD Digipak + Patch (limited to 200 copies worldwide)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Reinvented"

"Unstoppable"

"Inferno"

"Your Enemy"

"Afterlife" (feat. Nils Molin)

"Breathe"

"Animals"

"Into The Night"

"Son Of Wallachia"

"My Justice, Your Pain"

"Haunted"

"Lullaby"

"Unstoppable" video:

Ad Infinitum are:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller – Drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede - Fine Art)