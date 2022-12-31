AD INFINITUM Release Official Live Video For "Upside Down"

Since the release of their debut album in 2020, rising modern symphonic metal stars Ad Infinitum have stirred up the scene. They have shared a new live video accompanied by the following message:

"We recorded a live version of 'Upside Down' in Oberhausen, Germany. Thank you for your support on this amazing tour together with Amaranthe, Beyond The Black and Butcher Babies!"

Ad Infinitum are about to unveil their electrifying third studio album, Chapter III – Downfall, out March 31 via Napalm Records. Consisting of catchy anthems and heavy, modern riffs paired with the vicious vocal melodies of the incredibly talented Melissa Bonny, Ad Infinitum's unique sound has garnered them millions of video views to date on hits like “Marching On Versailles” and “Unstoppable”. This next mesmerizing offering provides another wave of proof of their breakout success.

With their powerful first single, “Upside Down“, the multinational band garnered over 250k views on YouTube within just a few days. Now, after returning from several sold out shows on their expanded European and UK tour with Amaranthe, Beyond The Black and Butcher Babies, they have unleashed their next appetizer, “Somewhere Better”.

The new track creates an ethereal, catchy soundscape with screaming guitars colliding with vocalist Melissa Bonny’s haunting, perfectly contrasting voice. Underlining the ballad’s captivating feeling, its video creates a perfect symbiosis both musically and visually, carrying the listener into the new world of Ad Infinitum.

Ad Infinitum on “Somewhere Better“: “After playing 'Somewhere Better' on tour and sharing fantastic and emotional moments with thousands of people all around Europe and the UK, we are thrilled to release this song, together with a video full of memories of our tour with Amaranthe, Beyond the Black and Butcher Babies. Warm greetings to all the people who will spot themselves in this video!”

Check out the video for “Somewhere Better“:

Chapter III - Downfall, bewitches with an innovative sound full of soaring melodic splendor juxtaposed against brooding, dark and even gothic heaviness. Exploring concepts of Ancient Egyptian history and mythology, Ad Infinitum melds a perfect balance of storytelling and technically sophisticated songwriting, spreading their wings in both areas of production and lyricism. Charging instrumentals, pounding drums, chunky, grooving riffs, mind-boggling solos and enchanting orchestrations build the band's unique world of sound as frontwoman-to-watch Melissa Bonny’s soul-stirring cleans and haunting growls put her incredible vocal range on display - dropping jaws with each line.

Produced by Ad Infinitum and Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Chapter III - Downfall showcases that this up-and-coming quartet can effortlessly turn the genre upside down, gracing it with contemporary vibes without forgoing their signature metal origins, and thrilling all metal fans as they rise to the top!

Ad Infinitum add: “The word is out, Chapter III - Downfall is on its way! For this album, we explored stories and legends of Ancient Egypt with, as star character and main inspiration, Cleopatra. We added some extra dimension and sounds to our signature Ad Infinitum sound to create an extra dimension, transporting the listener to mystical landscapes of another era. We are beyond excited to start to unveil this new record!“

Opening track “Eternal Rains” immediately catches your breath with a captivating chorus, followed by electric “Upside Down” - defying all rules by combining epic melodies and demonic growls with finesse. “Seth” convinces with a resounding modern sound and eerie ambience that’ll have new fans turning heads, whereas “From The Ashes” impresses with reminiscence of artists like Meshuggah, proving that Ad Infinitum never fails to deliver surprises. “Somewhere Better” creates a perfect symbiosis of vicious vocals and ethereal soundscapes, carrying the listener far away with its wide range of infallible instrumentals. “Under The Burning Skies” directs its haunting vocals towards the horizon, unfolding into an intense mid-tempo ballad shortly after. As a special treat, Ad Infinitum welcomes Chrigel Glanzmann of Eluveitie, who provides his voice for the atmospheric monologue introduction on “Legends”, paving the way for a touch of Middle Eastern-inspired djent flavor.

Chapter III - Downfall will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1 LP Gatefold CURACAO - limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Eternal Rains"

"Upside Down"

"Seth"

"From The Ashes"

"Somewhere Better"

"The Underworld"

"Ravenous"

"Under The Burning Skies"

"Architect Of Paradise"

"The Serpent's Downfall"

"New Dawn"

"Legends" (featuring Chrigel Glanzmann)

"Upside Down" video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums