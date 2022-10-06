AD INFINITUM's Chapter III - Downfall Album To Arrive In March; "Upside Down" Video Posted

In 2023, rising modern symphonic metal outfit, Ad Infinitum, re-enter the scene with their electrifying third studio album, Chapter III - Downfall, out March 31 via Napalm Records.

The unit's signature sound - consisting of heavy, modern riffs paired with haunting vocal melodies of incredibly talented Melissa Bonny - has positioned them for unstoppable ascension in the metal world. Following the massive stir caused by songs like “Marching On Versailles” and “Unstoppable” - which have each garnered over 2.7 million and 2.3 million video views, respectively, to date - this next offering provides another wave of proof of the breakout success they have earned since the release of their debut album in 2020.

With their freshly released new single, “Upside Down“, Ad Infinitum enhance this addictive formula while defying all rules, combining epic melodies and demonic growls with finesse. The song goes in line with an impressively energetic official video setting a new standard in the band's universe.

Ad Infinitum on “Upside Down“: “As we hit the road for our European tour with Amaranthe, Beyond The Black and Butcher Babies, we are proud and excited to present 'Upside Down', the first single of our upcoming album Chapter III - Downfall. We are looking forward to seeing many of you all over Europe and playing this new song on stage!“

Check out the official video for “Upside Down“ below.

Game-changing new album, Chapter III - Downfall, bewitches with an innovative sound full of soaring melodic splendor juxtaposed against brooding, dark and even gothic heaviness. Exploring concepts of Ancient Egyptian history and mythology, Ad Infinitum melds a perfect balance of storytelling and technically sophisticated songwriting, spreading their wings in both areas of production and lyricism. Charging instrumentals, pounding drums, chunky, grooving riffs, mind-boggling solos and enchanting orchestrations build the band's unique world of sound as frontwoman-to-watch Melissa Bonny’s soul-stirring cleans and haunting growls put her incredible vocal range on display - dropping jaws with each line.

Produced by Ad Infinitum and Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Chapter III - Downfall showcases that this up-and-coming quartet can effortlessly turn the genre upside down, gracing it with contemporary vibes without forgoing their signature metal origins, and thrilling all metal fans as they rise to the top!

Ad Infinitum add: “The word is out, Chapter III - Downfall is on its way! For this album, we explored stories and legends of Ancient Egypt with, as star character and main inspiration, Cleopatra. We added some extra dimension and sounds to our signature Ad Infinitum sound to create an extra dimension, transporting the listener to mystical landscapes of another era. We are beyond excited to start to unveil this new record!“

Opening track “Eternal Rains” immediately catches your breath with a captivating chorus, followed by electric “Upside Down” - defying all rules by combining epic melodies and demonic growls with finesse. “Seth” convinces with a resounding modern sound and eerie ambience that’ll have new fans turning heads, whereas “From The Ashes” impresses with reminiscence of artists like Meshuggah, proving that Ad Infinitum never fails to deliver surprises. “Somewhere Better” creates a perfect symbiosis of vicious vocals and ethereal soundscapes, carrying the listener far away with its wide range of infallible instrumentals. “Under The Burning Skies” directs its haunting vocals towards the horizon, unfolding into an intense mid-tempo ballad shortly after. As a special treat, Ad Infinitum welcomes Chrigel Glanzmann of Eluveitie, who provides his voice for the atmospheric monologue introduction on “Legends”, paving the way for a touch of Middle Eastern-inspired djent flavor.

Chapter III - Downfall will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1 LP Gatefold CURACAO - limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Eternal Rains"

"Upside Down"

"Seth"

"From The Ashes"

"Somewhere Better"

"The Underworld"

"Ravenous"

"Under The Burning Skies"

"Architect Of Paradise"

"The Serpent's Downfall"

"New Dawn"

"Legends" (Featuring Chrigel Glanzmann)

"Upside Down" video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)