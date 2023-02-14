AD INFINITUM Share Bass Playthrough Video For New Single "Seth"

Rising modern symphonic metal stars, Ad Infinitum, recently released their new single, “Seth”, to be featured on the band's new studio album, Chapter III – Downfall, out March 31 via Napalm Records.

“Seth” creates a heavy presence with distorted guitars crushing a groovy riff, charging into a captivating chorus with Melissa Bonny at lead singing a beautifully triumphant melody. This song’s resounding modern sound and eerie ambience will have new fans turning heads, all emphasized by an accompanying bombastic video. “Seth” is now available on all streaming services worldwide.

Chapter III - Downfall, bewitches with an innovative sound full of soaring melodic splendor juxtaposed against brooding, dark and even gothic heaviness. Exploring concepts of Ancient Egyptian history and mythology, Ad Infinitum melds a perfect balance of storytelling and technically sophisticated songwriting, spreading their wings in both areas of production and lyricism. Charging instrumentals, pounding drums, chunky, grooving riffs, mind-boggling solos and enchanting orchestrations build the band's unique world of sound as frontwoman-to-watch Melissa Bonny’s soul-stirring cleans and haunting growls put her incredible vocal range on display - dropping jaws with each line.

Produced by Ad Infinitum and Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Chapter III - Downfall showcases that this up-and-coming quartet can effortlessly turn the genre upside down, gracing it with contemporary vibes without forgoing their signature metal origins, and thrilling all metal fans as they rise to the top!

Ad Infinitum add: “The word is out, Chapter III - Downfall is on its way! For this album, we explored stories and legends of Ancient Egypt with, as star character and main inspiration, Cleopatra. We added some extra dimension and sounds to our signature Ad Infinitum sound to create an extra dimension, transporting the listener to mystical landscapes of another era. We are beyond excited to start to unveil this new record!“

Chapter III - Downfall will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1 LP Gatefold CURACAO - limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Eternal Rains"

"Upside Down"

"Seth"

"From The Ashes"

"Somewhere Better"

"The Underworld"

"Ravenous"

"Under The Burning Skies"

"Architect Of Paradise"

"The Serpent's Downfall"

"New Dawn"

"Legends" (featuring Chrigel Glanzmann)

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)