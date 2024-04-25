AD INFINITUM Surprises With Explosive New Song "Outer Space"; Music Video

Fast-rising modern metal unit Ad Infinitum sets the stage for a brand-new chapter in the band’s history with their new single, “Outer Space”, out now on all streaming services worldwide. “Outer Space” arrives with a visually palpable music video that opens the gates to an exciting and unexpected universe begging to be discovered.

After undoubtedly raising the bar with the release of their third record, Chapter III – Downfall, in March 2023, and ruling stages at Europe’s biggest festivals like Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze and Masters of Rock, the four-piece is back with a new cycle and an outstanding, unexpected fresh sound. Lead by the chameleonic voice of vocalist Melissa Bonny while surrounded by prestigious guitar riffs and heavy patterns, “Outer Space” introduces the listener to matchless modern metal soundscapes, spliced with djent vibes and captivating melodies. The song smashes from the very first second and shows that Ad Infinitum will shine stronger than ever in 2024.

“Outer Space” also underlines that Ad Infinitum is hitting the road for an epic musical journey across the continent to support Kamelot on their Awaken The World Tour 2024, kicking off in Baltimore, MD today, followed by Europe and UK this fall.

Ad Infinitum on “Outer Space”: “Welcome to a new page of the Ad Infinitum story where a new era begins. A journey from the ominous darkness of the Abyss to the freeing and energizing dreamscapes of Elysium, passing through the hope and empowerment found at the Surface. Discover our new single ‘Outer Space’, a song that resounds like a sincere and intimate piece of a diary. A grey lullaby tinted with a few drops of hopeful colors.”

Watch the impressive official music video for “Outer Space” below:

Ad Infinitum are:

Melissa Bonny – Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz – Guitars

Korbinian Benedict – Bass

Niklas Müller – Drums

(Photo - Vincent de Fallois)