AD INFINITUM To Release Abyss Album In October; "My Halo" Single And Video Out Now

Swiss/German modern metal frontrunners, Ad Infinitum, redefine their sound as they look to the future with their upcoming album, Abyss, out October 11 via Napalm Records. Since breaking out into the scene in 2020, Ad Infinitum has experienced a remarkable rise, evolving their musical style with each release. While their earlier offerings showcased a symphonic metal approach, Abyss reveals a whole new side of Ad Infinitum, marking their most dynamic, modern and progressive record to date.

Today, the band offers a first taste of what’s to come by unleashing the mesmerizing and catchy opening track, “My Halo”, featuring powerful breakdowns and setting the tone for the album.

Ad Infinitum on “My Halo”: “Our brand-new single, 'My Halo’, is out, and with it, the announcement of not only our upcoming album, Abyss, but also our next album trilogy. This is our most elaborate, intimate and unapologetic work yet with the Ad Infinitum signature sound, playing with new sounds and swimming in darker waters.”

On the new album Abyss, gripping, rhythmic riffs, infectious choruses, heavy breakdowns and singer Melissa Bonny’s inimitable and increasingly versatile vocal approach present the band at the very top of their game - proving that these hard-working, ever-rising stars never fail in surprising their fans and critics alike. Ad Infinitum is Melissa Bonny (vocals), Adrian Thessenvitz (guitars), Korbinian Benedict (bass) and Niklas Müller (drums).

Ad Infinitum on Abyss: “Welcome to a new page of the Ad Infinitum story, where a new era begins. A journey connecting three albums, starting in the ominous darkness of Abyss, out on October 11th. The journey will continue through the hope and empowerment found at the surface, and end in the freeing and energizing dreamscapes of Elysium. We are extremely impatient to present this new record, as well as not only the beautiful artworks and videos depicting its universe, but the captivating visual storyline connecting each video to the next. This is our most elaborate, intimate and unapologetic work yet.”

Abyss soars as a modern metal masterpiece. After the opener “My Halo”, the intensity continues with “Follow me Down”, driven by entrancing riffs that solidify the band's technical prowess. “Aftermath” highlights Ad Infinitum's energetic and experimental side, delivering potent growls and innovative compositions. “Euphoria” transports listeners to ethereal soundscapes, seamlessly blending genres from catchy pop to visceral alt metal, creating a unique and captivating experience. The mystic “The one you'll hold on to” follows with its powerful guitar riffs and haunting melodies, leading into the infectious “Parasite”. This track spotlights Melissa Bonny's remarkable vocal abilities while giving ample space for impressive guitar work. The album culminates with “Dead End”, a gripping, catchy finale that leaves a lasting impression. Abyss is an unmatched, skilled tour de force showcasing Ad Infinitum’s vast creativity and variety of inspirations.

With their spellbinding releases, Ad Infinitum have reached millions of fans on streaming and video platforms worldwide, with over 4.2M views for their hit “Unstoppable” alone. Furthermore, frontwoman Melissa Bonny is consistently drawn to exciting musical collaborations, demonstrating her matchless talent as featured guest for bands like Kamelot, Feuerschwanz and dArtagnan. 2024 has been a landmark year for the four-piece, highlighted by their US tour with symphonic metal masters Kamelot and power metal veterans HammerFall. In early 2025, and following the release of Abyss, they are set to embark on a European tour with folk metal pioneers Eluveitie and label-mates Infected Rain. This latest chapter marks a turn in their ascendant journey, with Abyss promising to leave a lasting impression on the modern metal scene.

Abyss will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Recycled Colored Vinyl (inlc. 12'' Booklet, Slipmat) - ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Recycled Black Vinyl

- 36 page Earbook - ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1CD-Digisleeve + Abyss Pendant Bundle - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- 1CD Digisleeve + T-Shirt Bundle

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

- Abyss Pendant

- Cover Artwork T-Shirt

Pre-order here.

Abyss tracklisting:

"My Halo"

"Follow Me Down"

"Outer Space"

"Aftermath"

"Euphoria"

"Surrender"

"Anthem For The Broken"

"The One You'll Hold On To"

"Parasite"

"Dead End"

"My Halo" (Orchestral Version)*

* Earbook only

"Outer Space" video:

Ad Infinitum are:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)