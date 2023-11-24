ADAM SANDLER - “When I Found Out That DAVID LEE ROTH Was A Jew, Boy That Made Me Happy”

Actor / comedian Adam Sandler was guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about his new animated film Leo, which debuted on Netflix on November 21st. The famed “Wedding Singer” spoke about his love for music which included growing up with Barry Manilow and the Beatles.

“I liked Barry Manilow for a long time when I was a little kid,” Sandler recalls. “I used to sing “Can’t Smile Without You” a lot. But when I got into the deep darkness of rock ‘n’ roll… I mean I love the Beatles, but one morning my brother - who had a great Pioneer system - all I heard was thump, thump, thump. And then I heard his voice say ‘I am Iron Man’. And literally me and my friends were like ‘what is this”’ And it was Black Sabbath. And the darkness kind of took over right there. My brother Scott got me in the Sabbath and Van Halen. I was going to my first party at seventh grade and I remember hearing ‘Atomic Punk’. I mean my friends were going ‘holy cow what is this?’ And that was my first Van Halen moment. And when I found out that David Lee Roth was a Jew, boy that made me happy.”