ADEMA Release "Violent Principles" Single And Music Video

"Violent Principles" is Adema's second major single featuring new singer Ryan Shuck. With the band's first single being a heavy hitting screamer, and scoring as an undeniable hit for the band, "Violent Principles" shows the "other side" of Adema's signature sound: dark, melodic, and heavy.

Shuck says of the new album, "360 Degrees Of Separation is going to have plenty of heavy songs with all the ripping screams and vocals that we know many of our fans want - but it will also have heavy melodic tracks in the vein of Adema's hit songs like 'Giving In'. 'Violent Principles' is one of those."

Released on Shuck's label Frame | Work and produced by Amir Derakh, the second single is going to be followed by a major summer tour with good friends HEDpe, Crazytown, and Flaw.

The video was produced by Frame | Work and directed and edited by Oscar Gutiérrez of The Anix.