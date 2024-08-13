ADORIOR To Release Bleed On My Teeth Album In September

Adorior in its entirety has always been the essence and the epitome of extreme heavy metal.

Now, after nearly two decades, this avalanche of fist-fucking, speed-thrashing, pitch-black death is about to bury the conformist and comfortable dreamland of nowadays domesticated metal culture.

Bleed On My Teeth is a nightmare absolute, the true nemesis of pseudo-rebellious heavy metal.

Just like on their predecessor Author Of Incest from 2005, the pack performs at an unrivaled and unimaginable level of aggression. Perfectly captured and recorded at Priory Studios by Greg Chandler and brutally mastered by Patrick Engel, the result is as cruel and mean as never before.

This album is a revelation for the black-hearted survivors of this diseased and treacherous world.

Bleed On My Teeth is set for release on September 27 via Dark Descent Records (North America) and Sepulchral Voice (EU).

Tracklisting:

“Begrime Judas”

“Ophidian Strike”

“L.O.T.P. – Vomit Vomit Vomit Bastard”

“Precipice Of Fire”

“Sips Of Sarin”

“Scavengers Of Vengeance”

“Moment Of Mania”

“Bleed On My Teeth”

Adorior is:

T. Slutsodomizer - Guitars

Jaded Lungs - Vocals

D. Molestör - Drums

S. Assassinator - Guitars

R.C. - Bass