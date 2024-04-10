ADRIAN VANDENBERG - Former WHITESNAKE Guitarist Offers Rig Rundown In New Video

Premier Guitar has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Adrian Vandenberg is a Dutch rock guitarist, best known for his tenure as one of the guitarists in Whitesnake during their successful late 1980s period, and also with the band Vandenberg, which he started in 1981. Vandenberg invited PG’s John Bohlinger to his soundcheck before his recent Nashville show to take us through his rig. Special thanks to guitar tech Willem van Roekel for giving us the extra details."

Vandenberg's latest studio album, SIN, is available via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder And Lightning"

"House On Fire"

"Sin"

"Light It Up"

"Walking On Water"

"Burning Skies"

"Hit The Ground Running"

"Baby You’ve Changed"

"Out Of The Shadows"

"Hit The Ground Running" video:

"Light It Up" lyric video:

"Sin" lyric video:

"House On Fire" lyric video: