ADRIAN VANDENBERG Reveals Why He Parted Ways With RONNIE ROMERO - "I Wanted To Do Shows Too"; Video

Join Chris Akin on this captivating edition of "Chris Akin Presents..." as he delves deep into the world of legendary guitarist Adrian Vandenberg.

In the following excerpt, Adrian reveals why he parted ways with Ronnie Romero and went with Mats Leven for his new SIN album.

"Like everybody else, everyone's life got thrown upside down with COVID. Ronnie (Romero) lives in Romania. In that part of the world, they were allowed quite a lot earlier than we were here in Holland, Germany, France and England to start doing shows again. Ronnie lives for his music, of course. Obviously, he does, like, a zillion projects. So he started earlier putting stuff in his agenda. And then, when we were finally allowed to tour again, our agendas didn't match anymore. So, I didn't want to wait another 10 months, because I've been sitting on my ass touring-wise for almost three years. For that time, it was impossible to tour. So we parted ways. 'Sorry man, I really want to tour but you are already doing shows. I want to do shows too.' I couldn't wait. That's when I decided I needed to find another singer."

Discover the secrets behind Vandenberg's electrifying comeback with SIN, and unravel the intriguing parallels between painting and music creation.

Get the inside scoop on the band's journey, the fate of Ronnie Romero, and so much more. Don't miss this exclusive interview with a rock icon. Watch below.

Vandenberg and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group released the band's new studio album, SIN, on August 25. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder And Lightning"

"House On Fire"

"Sin"

"Light It Up"

"Walking On Water"

"Burning Skies"

"Hit The Ground Running"

"Baby You’ve Changed"

"Out Of The Shadows"

"Light It Up" lyric video:

"Sin" lyric video:

"House On Fire" lyric video:

(Photo - HP van Velthoven)