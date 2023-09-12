ADRIAN VANDENBERG Says He Was Asked To Join OZZY OSBOURNE's Band During 1983 Tour - "A Story That I Never Told Before"; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to former Whitesnake guitarist, Adrian Vandenberg, about Vandenberg's new album, SIN. He also spoke about how he was asked to join Ozzy Osbourne's band during the Speak To The Devil tour and how he was asked to join Whitesnake multiple times throughout the years and refused.

When asked if he was ever approached by KISS or Ozzy to join their bands, since Vandenberg supported these two bands in the 80's, Adrian reveals, "I did. A story that I never told before. Ozzy actually. First time I met him (Ozzy) during the tour. But I must say he was not quite sober, which was unusual for Ozzy of course (laughs). His tour manager introduced me to him and he was in a lunchroom of one of the hotels and he said, 'Adrian do you want to join my band?' (Adrian said), we are supporting you guys and Jake (E Lee) is a fantastic player. He (Ozzy) mumbles something, like stay in touch or whatever. But later on some people mentioned that Don Airey (keyboardist) and a couple of other guys in the band mentioned to Ozzy that my style of playing had a lot of resemblance with Randy Rhods' playing and in the sense of classical influences like Euro metal type of stuff combined with American and blues."

Vandenberg and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group released the band's new studio album, SIN, on August 25. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder And Lightning"

"House On Fire"

"Sin"

"Light It Up"

"Walking On Water"

"Burning Skies"

"Hit The Ground Running"

"Baby You’ve Changed"

"Out Of The Shadows"

"Light It Up" lyric video:

"Sin" lyric video:

"House On Fire" lyric video:

