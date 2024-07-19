ADRIAN VANDENBERG Says He’s “Heard That Rumor” DAVID COVERDALE Is Planning WHITESNAKE Album With Former Members

Chaoszine.net has uploaded a new interview with Adrian Vandenberg.

During the interview, the former Whitesnake guitarist was asked: "There is a rumor that David Coverdale is going to record another album, which would also include some of the former members of the band. Have you heard of this?”

Adrian Vandenberg: I’ve heard that rumor, too, but I haven’t heard it from him. I talk to David every once in a while, you know? He’s never mentioned it, so we have yet to see. I don’t know, and it really depends on what we are doing with this band because I think we have a killer band. And I think… I don’t know if I’m not touring or recording, but it could be fun for a certain period of time. At the same time, I think, “Who’s going to sing?” I don’t know. Well, when I talk to David, he still has his voice. So maybe at home, in a studio, or a controlled environment, he can do it. I don’t know. Or maybe he’s going to do like Bon Jovi and get an operation or something. I don’t know. So, we’ll see. You know, I take it as it comes, like always.

“But if he asked you, and the timing was right, would you consider working with David again?”

Adrian Vandenberg: If there were time, and I wouldn’t be doing something with this band. Because I love this band, this is my favorite band. And, you know, Koen (Herfst), you’ve seen him. He’s like a young Tommy Aldridge. Sem (Christoffel) is probably my favorite bass player. He’s like a young Rudy Sarzo if you see him on stage, actually. But Sam is… Sam played with me in MoonKings, and he’s so talented. And, of course, Mats is unbelievable. So, in the last couple of shows on the last American tour, we had Len with us, the keyboard player, and I really liked playing that too. It’s a wider sound, and with those Whitesnake songs, and with every song, actually, it’s really great to have a guy like Len with us, too. So, I’m so happy with the band, which you can probably see because I’m smiling all the time, you know? I’m just having a great time, so it’s all good."

Vandenberg played with Whitensake in the late ‘80s, helping the band complete their 1987 album by contributing to the solo on “Here I Go Again” and co-writing 1989’s Slip Of The Tongue although he was unable to play on the album due to an injury.