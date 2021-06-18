Adventures With AEROSMITH, VAN HALEN, AC/DC, RITCHIE BLACKMORE, PINK FLOYD And Others Revealed In New Book, Babysitting A Band On The Rocks

In Babysitting A Band On The Rocks, G.D. Praetorius tells the story of a chaotic youth producing concerts during the late 1970s and early 1980s, the summit of rock god excess. He offers humorous and insightful reflections on the excitement and insanity of the era from the eyes and ears of a fan who hit the jackpot, leaping from the back row to backstage, promoting, pacifying and occasionally partying with some of the world's biggest names.

Praetorius’ adolescent infatuation with music and musicians evolves into an appreciation of performers as real people, featuring an intimate look at their foibles, failings and addictions to adoration and varied vices. Centred on a year of living on the edge with a down and out Steven Tyler and Aerosmith, the ‘Band on the Rocks,’ you’ll also take side trips involving many other classic icons. Chapters dedicated to AC/DC, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, YES, Jethro Tull and more offer unique snapshots of the artists at their peak. A more recent chance meeting with Keith Richards results in an evening being treated to the wit and wisdom of an older but no less outrageous Stone alone.

The author also supplies unique insight on the stars’ music and careers and provides detailed and colourful accounts of the nuts and bolts of the business of rock and roll. Many photos in the book have never before been seen publicly.

The author: G. D. Praetorius is a life-long rock music fanatic. From the moment as a six-year-old that he saw the Beatles on Ed Sullivan, he knew he had to be part of the action. After coming to grips with the fact that he had no musical talent of his own, he turned left and before long was involved in the production of almost 200 rock shows with some of the classic era’s biggest stars. Even after leaving the business to pursue more conventional careers, Gregg continued to have rock encounters worth recounting. He lives in New York State.

The book is available now in the UK, out June 30 in North America.

For more information, head here.