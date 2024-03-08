AENIMUS Releases Farewell Single “Phoenix Rise”

Bay Area natives Aenimus have released trailblazing progressive death metal since 2011. Today, the band offer fans a farewell in the form of a track video for the single “Phoenix Rise”.

Seth Stone comments, "To my fans, friends and family… With over a decade of moments shared together and infinite memories that will live with me forever, I have made the difficult decision to put Aenimus on an indefinite hiatus. Thank you all, for the support and love over the years, in making many of my dreams come true.

"Thank you to all the amazing musicians who performed and wrote these magical songs with me. Never, did I fathom I would perform and write music alongside some of the best and most humble musicians that I now consider family. I could not have accomplished any of this without a single one of you.

"Thank you to Nuclear Blast Records, Continental Touring, and everyone else within the music industry who guided Aenimus and gave us opportunities of a lifetime.

"With that, I give you all one last song, 'Phoenix Rise' a farewell to celebrate the time we spent together and a song to inspire hope to whoever needs it.

"Thank you, Brian Gosling (guitars/production), Cody Pulliam(drums), and John Flynn(bass) for sharing your amazing talents and writing 'Phoenix Rise' with me.”

The track video was created by Brian Gosling:

“Phoenix Rise” was written by vocalist Seth Stone, guitarist Brian Gosling, bassist John Flynn, and drummer Cody Pulliam. The single was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Brian Gosling at Grimzee Studios.