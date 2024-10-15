AEON GODS Feat. Former AETERNITAS Members Release “Sun-God” Video

Aeon Gods has released a video for "Sun-God", second single taken from the debut album King Of Gods to be released on November 22 by Scarlet Records.

In "Sun-God" the radiant Babylonian hero Marduk emerges in all his strength and splendor. As the sun god and ruler of the winds, he embodies youthful vigor and impetuous power. The younger gods revere him, while the elder deities resent his presence. Marduk’s rise disrupts the divine order, challenging the ancient peace. This song captures Marduk's glorious ascent with a large portion of power metal and an epic, hymn-like chorus that echoes his unstoppable might.

After the long-standing symphonic metal unit Aeternitas dissolved, their masterminds Anja and Alex Hunzinger immediately conjured up a new concept and found a different musical home built around a cinematic sound flavoured by elements of power and symphonic metal: Aeon Gods emerged as the modern messengers of the ancient mythological gods, infusing new blood into the epic metal scene.

King Of Gods brings the timeless Babylonian legends to life and allows the listener to experience the grand battles between the gods, where celestial forces clash and destinies are forged. The German band narrates these tales through an imperial blend of strong & catchy choruses, powerful beats, and majestic sounds – enter the new prophets of the word, enter Aeon Gods.

Mixed and mastered by Sebastian 'Seeb' Levermann (Orden Ogan, Brainstorm, Rhapsody Of Fire), and graced by the stunning cover courtsey of Peter Sallai, King Of Gods will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Pre-save/pre-order here.

King Of Gods tracklisting:

"Sun-God"

"King Of Gods"

"Aeon Gods"

"Babylon Burning"

"Enlil’s Command (The Flood pt. I)"

"Nintu’s Lament (The Flood pt. II)"

"Enki’s Grace (The Flood pt. III)"

"The Descent"

"Monsters Of Tiamat"

"Tablet Of Destinies"

"Sun-God" video:

"Aeon Gods" visualizer:

Aeon Gods lineup:

Alex ʹSol'Ra-tuʹ Hunzinger - voice of the Gods (vocals)

Anja ʹSu'en-Chelʹ Hunzinger - harmony of the Gods (keyboards)

Nino ʹEn-Atumʹ Helfrich - steel of the Gods (guitar)

Robert ʹAbzu'Keanʹ Helfrich - power of the Gods (guitar)

Elias ʹIš'Taruʹ Knorr - thunder of the Gods (drums)

(Photo - Aeon Gods)