AEON GODS Feat. Former AETERNITAS Members Sign To Scarlet Records

German epic metal band Aeon Gods has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records.

Risen from the ashes – there really isn't a better way to start the story of the Aeon Gods. After the long-standing symphonic metal band Aeternitas dissolved, their masterminds Anja and Alex Hunzinger immediately conjured up a new concept and found a different musical home built around a cinematic epic sound flavoured by elements of power and symphonic metal. Aeternitas are dead, long live Aeon Gods.

Lyrically and aesthetically-wise, Anja and Alex delved passionately into the realm of ancient mythologies, bringing the legends of its gods into the modern world through an unique and intriguing storytelling complexity.

“For countless aeons, the ancient gods ruled the world and all living beings. But, in the course of time, the glory of the gods began to fade in the twilight of history and their powers disappeared almost beyond recognition. The strongest amongst the gods assembled all their last remaining forces and created a new generation of glorious messengers to recover the hearts of men and regain their former powers. And so, the messengers spread the ancient tales in the modern world about the Aeon Gods.”

In May 2023, the band released the first single “The Beginning” (produced by Alex Hunzinger and mixed and mastered at Greenman Studios by Sebastian ʹSeebʹ Levermann), quickly followed by “Ereshkigal”. In early 2024 Aeon Gods completed the recordings of their debut album, now expected to be released in the fall by Scarlet Records.

“We are honored to proclaim that we have forged a mighty alliance with Scarlet Records, who will aid us in spreading the ancient tales of the Aeon Gods. May the gods grace this partnership with resplendent triumph and eternal glory!” – Aeon Gods

Aeon Gods:

Alex ʹSol'Ra-tuʹ Hunzinger - voice of the Gods (vocals)

Anja ʹSu'en-Chelʹ Hunzinger - harmony of the Gods (keyboards)

Nino ʹEn-Atumʹ Helfrich - steel of the Gods (guitar)

Robert ʹAbzu'Keanʹ Helfrich - power of the Gods (guitar)

Elias ʹIš'Taruʹ Knorr - thunder of the Gods (drums)