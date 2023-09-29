AEROSMITH - All Scheduled "Peace Out" Farewell Tour Dates Postponed While STEVE TYLER Recovers From Fractured Larynx

Four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends, Aerosmith, have been forced to postpone schedule dates on their Peace Out farewell tour. The following message from the band explains the situation:

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Steven Tyler adds: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Aerosmith continue: "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."

