AEROSMITH Announce Rescheduled Dates For Peace Out Farewell Tour

Last fall, Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends, Aerosmith, were forced to postpone schedule dates on their Peace Out farewell tour while frontman Steven Tyler recovered from a fractured larynx.

The band has now announced the rescheduled dates for the tour. Ticket links and VIP upgrades for the shows can be found at Aerosmith.com. The new dates are listed below.

Peace Out Farewell Tour dates with Special Guests The Black Crowes:

September

20 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

October

2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

November

3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

December

4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

January

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

February

11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

(Photo - Aaron Perry)