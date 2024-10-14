AEROSMITH Bassist TOM HAMILTON's New Band CLOSE ENEMIES Plays Debut Show In Nashville; Video Streaming

Aerosmith bassist, Tom Hamilton, and his new band, Close Enemies, will made their live debut on Friday, October 11, at Eastside Bowl, The '58 in Nashville, TN.

In Close Enemies, Tom is joined by legendary Babys drummer Tony Brock, touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow band) and Trace Foster on guitar, and Chasen Hampton on vocals. Check out video below of the show:

Tom recently shared a post via his X account, writing: "Hey, I need to tell you something about a band I’m playing with called Close Enemies. We have a bunch of good songs recorded. We’re going to release one soon. Meanwhile, we’re doing a show on October 11 in Nashville at a place called Eastside Bowl. Please come!!"

Please come!! pic.twitter.com/5GJuW4BtIv — Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) September 27, 2024

Hamilton previously mentioned Close Enemies in an interview last month with Jim Sullivan of AARP.

He said, "I’m also playing in a band called Close Enemies with my bass tech, Trace Foster. He plays guitar along with Peter Stroud, who’s been playing with Sheryl Crow for 25 years. Our drummer is Tony Brock, who had a band called the Babys and then played with Rod Stewart for 12 years. We have a great lyricist named Gary Stier. Our singer, Chasen Hampton, is a gifted singer who really made the songs come to life. When I joined, these guys had worked up a bunch of great songs, and I was able to contribute something I had. Hopefully, when the time comes, we’ll work up some others I’ve had in my pocket for a while. All of these guys are great musicians, and it’s an honor and a challenge to be part of it all. I’m looking forward to seeing how people like it. I think they’ll be pleasantly amazed!"