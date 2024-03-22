AEROSMITH Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Get Your Wings Album With Ltd. Edition "Gold Sparkle" Vinyl + New Merch Line
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Get Your Wings, Aerosmith is releasing a limited edition LP numbered 1-1974 on 180g custom color "gold sparkle" vinyl, featuring an embossed gold foil jacket, a 70's-era logo sticker and a vintage ad replica inside.
Each copy is uniquely numbered with gold foil and encased in black poly-lined sleeves, preserving the quality and sound of this iconic album. Includes the classics “Same Old Song And Dance,” “Train Kept A Rollin’,” “Lord Of The Thighs,” “Seasons Of Wither” and more!
Available to pre-order today, arriving May 17. Order yours now, exclusively at Store.Aerosmith.com, plus browse an awesome new line of Get Your Wings merch.