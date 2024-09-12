AEROSMITH Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Pump With Limited Edition Colored Vinyl

Aerosmith is celebrating 35 years of Pump with a limited-edition, numbered 1-1989 custom color andromeda vinyl. It features an embossed logo jacket and a bonus 7" single with fan favorites "Ain't Enough" and "Deuces Are Wild” in grape color vinyl. Available only through Aerosmith.com, shipping date is October 4, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Young Lust"

"F.I.N.E."

"Going Down/Love In An Elevator"

"Monkey On My Back"

"Water Song/Janie’s Got A Gun"

"Dulcimer Stomp/The Other Side"

"My Girl"

"Don’t Get Mad, Get Even"

"Hoodoo/Voodoo Medicine Man"

"What It Takes"

Bonus 7":

"Deuces Are Wild"

"Ain’t Enough"

Furthermore, explore the 35th Anniversary Pump Collection, which includes shirts, hoodies, car dice, air fresheners, enamel pins, and more.

Pump was Aerosmith’s tenth studio album, released on September 12, 1989, via Geffen Records. The album peaked at #1 in Australia, #2 in Canada, #3 in The UK, and #5 in The United States. It's since been certified seven times platinum in both Canada and The United States, in addition to being certified two times platinum in Australia.

Produced by Bruce Fairbairn, and recorded at Little Mountain Sound in Vancouver, BC, Pump contains the hit singles: “Love In An Elevator”, “Janie’s Got A Gun”, “What It Takes”, and “The Other Side”. The album earned Aerosmith its first Grammy for “Janie’s Got A Gun”, while “Love In An Elevator” was the band’s first #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.