AEROSMITH Continues "50 Years Live!: From The Aerosmith Vaults" With "Live From Capital Centre, Landover, MD (1989)"; Video

In continued celebration of their 50th anniversary, the four-time Grammy Award-winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith, (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), recently launched 50 Years Live!: From The Aerosmith Vaults, the band’s new “official bootleg” streaming concert series featuring five deep, archival, and unreleased multi-camera live shows from Aerosmith’s vast personal vaults.

Available now is Live From The Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989. Filmed in Landover, Maryland on December 17, 1989, Aerosmith closes out the 80s in top form with this dynamic performance at Capital Centre. Live From The Capital Centre features classic tracks such as “Walk This Way” and “Rats In The Cellar,” as well as “Rag Doll,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” and “Permanent Vacation.”

Highlight clips from this show to be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on August 6 will be: “Walk This Way,” “Permanent Vacation” and “Dude (Looks Like A Lady).”

For 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, producer Steve Berkowitz, along with long-time Aerosmith employees Tommy Higgins & John Bionelli, combed through the band’s vast Vindaloo Vaults, unearthing a treasure trove of filmed concerts recorded in the original formats of the day, covering the band’s history throughout the decades. With the help of Director and Producer Jennifer LeBeau (Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon), this footage was carefully transferred and converted to digital to help preserve these historic recorded documents. Produced by Steve Berkowitz and Dennis Wolfe, the video and audio restoration was skillfully conducted by Vanderquest UK and Formosa Sound, giving these performances the highest possible visual and sonic quality.

For five consecutive weeks, Aerosmith’s official website and YouTube channel will premiere a different concert every week from each decade. With each show, the band’s official online store will also feature a new collection of exclusive merchandise capsules celebrating each decade. Head here.

As part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary, Aerosmith will return to Las Vegas to bring their critically acclaimed residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild to the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Kicking off September 14 — with shows running through December 11 — the residency is the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos® at Dolby Live. Dolby Live is one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance venues for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith.

In addition to their upcoming dates in Las Vegas, Aerosmith is set to perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine on September 4th before they head to Boston for a show at the historic Fenway Park on September 8th. For ticket information, please visit Aerosmith.com.

Upcoming live stream premieres include:

- Live From The Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993 (Premieres August 12)

Throughout the 90s, Aerosmith continued to be an unstoppable force in rock, delivering a high energy set at Coca-Cola Star Amphitheater on July 2, 1993, with all the same swagger and attitude they had from day one. The tightly knit band belts out now classics such as “Eat The Rich,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin' On The Edge'” and “Cryin'.” Older favorites include “Last Child.” “Walk This Way” and “Back In The Saddle.”

Highlights from this show to be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on August 13th will be: “Cryin’,” “Janie’s Got A Gun” and “Livin’ On The Edge.”

- Live From Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003 (Premieres August 19)

“Mama Kin” kicks things into high gear as Aerosmith storm through Michigan on September 7, 2003, at Comerica Park during their Rocksimus Maximus Tour. Included are classics such as “Same Old Song And Dance” and “Walk This Way,” as well as “Jaded,” “Love In An Elevator,” and the Grammy Award winning single “Pink.” Aerosmith brings the incredible night to a close in a cloud of confetti and a frenetic version of “Toys In The Attic.”

Highlights from this show to be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on August 20th will be: “Toy’s In The Attic,” “Same Old Song And Dance” and “Love In An Elevator.”

- Live From Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016 (Premieres August 26)

Captured at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City on October 27, 2016, this show was enhanced with the discovery of the original multi-tracks that were added and mixed by Aerosmith’s long-time Soundboard Engineer John Ship. The band wastes no time getting into their groove as Steven Tyler swaggers through classics such as “Draw The Line” and “Rats In The Cellar,” as well as “Crazy” and their hit ballad “I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.” Teasing the crowd with a “You See Me Crying” and “Home Tonight” medley, Tyler breaks into a powerfully moving rendition of “Dream On,” before bringing the show to an explosive end with “Sweet Emotion.”

Highlights from this show to be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on August 27th will be: “Crazy,” “Dream On” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.”