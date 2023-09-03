AEROSMITH - Fan-Filmed Video And Photos From "Peace Out" Farewell Tour Kick-Off Show Available

Four-time Grammy Award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith kicked off their farewell tour, Peace Out, with special guest The Black Crowes tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The electrifying show features Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits performed in an immersive 360° production as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

Fan filmed video from the show can be viewed below. Watch for more clips in the coming days.

Setlist:

"Back in the Saddle"

"Love in an Elevator"

"Cryin'"

"Janie's Got a Gun"

"Adam's Apple" (first performance since 2018)

"Livin' on the Edge"

"No More No More"

"Rag Doll"

"Hangman Jury"

"Seasons of Wither"

"Movin' Out"

"Stop Messin' Around" (Fleetwood Mac)

"Rats in the Cellar"

"I Don't Want to Miss a Thing"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Toys in the Attic"

Encore:

"Dream On"

"Walk This Way"

Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour kicked off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip.

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Tour dates:

September

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December

1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

January

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

(Photos by Aaron Perry)