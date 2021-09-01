AEROSMITH Guitarist BRAD WHITFORD Collaborates With Photographer ROSS HALFIN On New Book "Listen To Whitford"; Features Introduction By KIRK HAMMETT; Video Trailer

Rufus Publications has, announce a new Ross Halfin book produced in collaboration with Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford.

“Listen To Whitford” features over 300 pages from Ross Halfin's extensive Aerosmith collection, shooting the band on stage and informally behind the scenes. Brad joined Aerosmith in 1971 and has helped shape the bands unique sound, making them one of the world’s most successful bands.

Ross has been photographing Brad and the band for decades and this unique collection of shots centres around the guitarists contribution to the band. With an introduction by long time fan and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, “He’s a monster of a player and deserves every inch of credit that’s coming to him in this book, so yeah… check out his solo’s. Listen to Whitford, you’ll be surprised.” The book also features contributions from Dave Navarro and Dean DeLeo.

The book measures 240mm x 340mm with over 300 pages, supplied in luxury slipcase and is personally signed by Brad Whitford and Ross Halfin. Only 500 numbered copies are available worldwide at £200 per copy.

The book will go on sale at 3 PM, UK time on Friday September 2, and will ship at the end of November in time for Christmas. Pre-order will be available here.