AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY - "In My Book, Some Of The Best Solos In Our Catalogue Are Ones BRAD WHITFORD Did"

Guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford are interviewed about Aerosmith’s 50-year wild ride in the new issue of Guitar World, In his interview, Perry points out that Whitford’s lead ability is often overlooked when people discuss Aerosmith and that their six-string dynamic is more about alternating, rather than a straight split between rhythm and lead duties.

Perry: "It’s always rubbed me the wrong way when people put Brad down and only refer to me as the lead guitarist. We're both guitar players in the band, you know? Brad is a wicked soloist. In my book, some of the best solos in our catalog are ones Brad did.”

Perry points out that Whitford went to Berklee and is in many ways a far more musically-adept player. Despite 50 years of playing together, though, he says they’ve never really talked about who would play what.

“It was more about who would play a Strat and who would play a Gibson. Because we wanted to have two different guitar sounds in there… In my mind, we could be like the Yardbirds in those rare times when you had Jimmy (Page) and Jeff (Beck) together. That's what we wanted Aerosmith to be.”

Aerosmith were recently forced to postpone schedule dates on their Peace Out farewell tour. The following message from the band explains the situation:

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Steven Tyler adds: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Aerosmith continue: "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."