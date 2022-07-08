AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY On Possibility Of Recording Follow-Up To Music From Another Dimension! Album - "I Would Hate To Think That Was The Last One"

Guesting on the July 6th installment of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry discussed the possibility of the band releasing another studio album. Their last album, Music From Another Dimension!, was released in 2012.

Perry: "For a long while after that record came out, I thought - because we put everything on that, every riff that we had lying around - 'Why bother?' We've got all this other material that we need to release that the fans, I think, would love to hear. You never know. If you've got some inspiration, it doesn't take long to write a song. Whether it's great or not, you don't know, but all I can say is you never know. I would hate to think that was the last one. But we've got so much stuff out there, it's hard to think about trying to do something new."

Check out the interview here.

Perry recently confirmed three Northeast solo gigs for The Joe Perry Project: Thursday, July 21 at Hampton Beach Casino (Hampton, NH); Friday, July 22 at Leader Bank Pavilion (Boston, MA); and Saturday, July 23 at the Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino (Atlantic City, NJ).

These performances mark the first solo shows for Perry in more than four years (around the release of his 2018 Sweetzerland Manifesto album).

“Since my schedule has freed up and we have a slot of time to play some shows, I wanted to jump on that opportunity,” Perry says. “Aside from the obvious, terrible effects the pandemic brought with it, I missed being on the road. However, it is actually the first time that myself and my wife Billie were able to sleep in our own bed for this long of a period without having to think about packing our bags. So it has been a new experience for us. Now, I’m really excited to do these shows, especially with this lineup of The Joe Perry Project: Buck Johnson on keyboards (Aerosmith, Doobie Brothers, Hollywood Vampires), Joe Pet on drums (one of the original members of the Joe Perry Project), Chris Wyse on bass guitar (Hollywood Vampires, The Cult and Ozzy Osbourne) and the incredible Gary Cherone on vocals.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee continues, “The setlist will have a couple of new songs, a couple of my other solo songs, and a couple of Aerosmith songs that Aerosmith usually doesn’t play, and everything in between, lol…”

“I am also releasing another solo album on vinyl called Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII later this year, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to get some of the new songs out there. And since people will probably be sharing the new tracks on social media, the two new songs from the set - which I recorded in London with my sons Roman and Tony - are “Quake,” with vocal by Gary Cherone and “Fortunate One” which features Chris Robinson. The new album will also include a couple of songs from the first release (Sweetzerland Manifesto), some of which weren’t ready to go on that initial record.”

Following these shows, Perry will return to his Aerosmith commitments. “We are gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band and will definitely have some incredible forgotten treasures for our fans that we found deep-diving into the vaults and there’s a lot more to come! On the live side, we can’t wait to get back on the stage together! We have a special date in Maine in September and our big 50th anniversary show at home at Fenway [Boston] before we head back to Vegas for the two residencies.”

The Joe Perry Project dates:

July

21 - Hampton Beach Casino - Hampton, NH

22 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (special guest with ZZ TOP)

23 - Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino - Atlantic City, NJ